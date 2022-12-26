BreakingNews
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
Monroe County deputy arrested following domestic dispute on Christmas

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A Monroe County deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after an domestic altercation on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Abercrombie Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputy Charlie Bryson, 54, was charged with simple battery family violence, the sheriff’s office said.

Bryson’s wife told deputies she and Bryson had been involved in an altercation and Bryson was arrested on scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the Monroe County jail.

Bryson has been a deputy sheriff for Monroe County since 2020.

