Monroe County deputy arrested following domestic dispute on Christmas

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Abercrombie Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputy Charlie Bryson, 54, was charged with simple battery family violence, the sheriff’s office said.

Bryson’s wife told deputies she and Bryson had been involved in an altercation and Bryson was arrested on scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the Monroe County jail.