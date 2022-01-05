Mississippi officer discovers son’s body after responding to shooting call

“As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a breakdown, you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?” Cooley told WLBT.

Stewart Jr.’s father, Charles Stewart, told WLBT his son was a good person who got along with everyone.

“It’s traumatizing for the whole family,” Stewart told WLBT. “We’re just trying to cope day to day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this.”

“We initially responded to the call not knowing, when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there." - Officer Laquandia Cooley, who found her son, Charles Stewart Jr., 20, dead from a gunshot wound

Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray said the case will be handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because it involves an officer’s family member, WLBT reported.