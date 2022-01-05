Hamburger icon
Manhunt continues for Georgia homicide suspect who escaped custody

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for a homicide suspect who escaped custody Monday night, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, who is considered dangerous, escaped about 8 p.m. Monday from the Effingham County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. A suspected door malfunction is believed to be the reason Wilson had access to an unsecured area, officials said in their news release.

Credit: Effingham County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Effingham County Sheriff's Office

Wilson was being held for the Rincon Police Department on numerous charges that occurred during a traffic stop and chase in October 2020, according to the release.

In August, Wilson was indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon that occurred on May 13, 2020, in Savannah, officials said.

ExploreAnswers, finally, but no justice in 1995 rape, murder of 14-year-old, family says

If you see Wilson or know his whereabouts, please call 911. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or going online at https://savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/how-to-submit-a-tip.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

