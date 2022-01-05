Manhunt continues for Georgia homicide suspect who escaped custody

Wilson was being held for the Rincon Police Department on numerous charges that occurred during a traffic stop and chase in October 2020, according to the release.

In August, Wilson was indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon that occurred on May 13, 2020, in Savannah, officials said.