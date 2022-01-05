Manhunt continues for Georgia homicide suspect who escaped custody

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for a homicide suspect who escaped custody Monday night, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, who is considered dangerous, escaped about 8 p.m. Monday from the Effingham County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. A suspected door malfunction is believed to be the reason Wilson had access to an unsecured area, officials said in their news release.
Credit: Effingham County Sheriff's Office
Wilson was being held for the Rincon Police Department on numerous charges that occurred during a traffic stop and chase in October 2020, according to the release.
In August, Wilson was indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon that occurred on May 13, 2020, in Savannah, officials said.
If you see Wilson or know his whereabouts, please call 911. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or going online at https://savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/how-to-submit-a-tip.
