Missing Cherokee County toddler found safe

An Amber Alert was issued for the child, Nova Sampson, after he was reported as taken from Acworth by his father, 21-year-old Camren Clark, who did not have custody of his son and was wanted for kidnapping, according to a Saturday news release. Clark was believed to be with his girlfriend at the time and heading to Minnesota.

Overnight on Sunday, Clark contacted Cherokee investigators, officials said Sunday morning. He, his girlfriend and the child had been near St. Louis, Missouri. After speaking with investigators, Clark agreed to return to Cherokee County with the child.