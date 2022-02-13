Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Missing Cherokee County toddler found safe

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported Nova Sampson back home.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

caption arrowCaption
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported Nova Sampson back home.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A Cherokee County 18-month-old boy who was allegedly taken Saturday evening by his noncustodial father was returned safely Sunday morning, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child, Nova Sampson, after he was reported as taken from Acworth by his father, 21-year-old Camren Clark, who did not have custody of his son and was wanted for kidnapping, according to a Saturday news release. Clark was believed to be with his girlfriend at the time and heading to Minnesota.

Overnight on Sunday, Clark contacted Cherokee investigators, officials said Sunday morning. He, his girlfriend and the child had been near St. Louis, Missouri. After speaking with investigators, Clark agreed to return to Cherokee County with the child.

By Sunday morning, all three were back in Cherokee County and met with investigators, the release states. The child was secure and unharmed. Clark and his girlfriend are currently being interviewed.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police: 2nd arrest made in connection with 4-year-old boy’s abduction
21h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Say goodbye to 70-degree days; cooldown on the horizon
Starr’s Mill High student fatally struck by alleged DUI driver while walking home
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top