Midtown’s rainbow crosswalks damaged by street racing for second weekend

Last Sunday night, street racers left the same marks on the crosswalks. Atlanta Department of Transportation workers had the tire marks removed by Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police have offered a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on the street racers who damaged the rainbow crosswalks. Street racing has been an issue affecting the Atlanta area for two years, authorities have said, and they consider laying drag or doing doughnuts and burnouts as part of street racing, and it falls under a multi-agency attempt to curtail the issue.

“We, like many of you, were disturbed when we saw the burn out marks on the crosswalks,” Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News. “We want to be clear: we have zero tolerance for this in our city. Our investigators are working hard to identify anyone involved in this incident.”

The crosswalks were initially installed temporarily for Atlanta Pride in 2015. Then in 2017, for the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, then-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announced that the rainbow crosswalks would become permanent in recognition of the contributions of the city’s LGBTQ community.

In August 2020, Atlanta approved an ordinance that sets penalties of up to a $1,000 fine or six months in jail for those who attend street racing events, even if they are not driving in them.