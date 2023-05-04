BreakingNews
BREAKING: Pebblebrook High student shot at Cobb park, taken to hospital
Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

The attorney representing a 24-year-old Coast Guard veteran accused of opening fire inside a Midtown Atlanta doctor’s office said his client suffers from apparent mental health issues.

In a statement sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, public defender Shawn Hoover said he met with Deion Patterson on Thursday morning at the Fulton County Jail.

“He is a veteran and suffers from apparent mental health issues,” said Hoover, a senior attorney at the Georgia Public Defender Council. “My team is investigating the details and circumstances of the charges to provide him with zealous, effective and timely representation. While I cannot comment further at this time, I will be working tirelessly on Mr. Patterson’s behalf toward a resolution.”

ExploreExclusive: VA investigating Atlanta shooter’s mental health care

Patterson was arrested Wednesday evening in Cobb County, about eight hours after he allegedly opened fire inside the waiting room of a doctor’s office, killing a CDC employee and wounding four other women.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Patterson had an appointment at the Northside Medical Midtown facility, which primarily houses doctor’s offices, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. While a motive has not been disclosed, witnesses in the Laureate Medical Group’s office on the 11th floor said the man opened fire after being told he arrived too late to be seen.

A source told the AJC that the highest levels of Veterans Affairs are examining whether there were any gaps in the mental health care for Patterson.

He was gone by the time police arrived at the medical facility shortly after noon Wednesday. According to police, Patterson ran from the building, “commandeered” an unattended pickup truck near 14th and Williams streets and made his way into Cobb County.

The vehicle was later recovered from the area near The Battery, just under a mile from the condo community where police eventually caught up with Patterson, authorities said.

He faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault and is being held at the Fulton County jail without bond.

About the Author

