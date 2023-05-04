Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says

Patterson had an appointment at the Northside Medical Midtown facility, which primarily houses doctor’s offices, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. While a motive has not been disclosed, witnesses in the Laureate Medical Group’s office on the 11th floor said the man opened fire after being told he arrived too late to be seen.

A source told the AJC that the highest levels of Veterans Affairs are examining whether there were any gaps in the mental health care for Patterson.

He was gone by the time police arrived at the medical facility shortly after noon Wednesday. According to police, Patterson ran from the building, “commandeered” an unattended pickup truck near 14th and Williams streets and made his way into Cobb County.

The vehicle was later recovered from the area near The Battery, just under a mile from the condo community where police eventually caught up with Patterson, authorities said.

He faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault and is being held at the Fulton County jail without bond.