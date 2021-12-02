Metro Atlanta man sentenced to federal prison for stealing $2M from VA

Kevin Rumph Jr., 41, of Fairburn, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release. Rumph pleaded guilty to theft charges in August.

Rumph’s charges were related to a scheme that lasted nearly eight years while he was employed as a purchasing agent for the VA, Erskine said. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force who worked at Fort McPherson, Rumph’s duties included reviewing prosthetic request forms and prescriptions then purchasing a wide variety of prosthetics, sensory aids, medical equipment and more for VA patients.