VA employee pleads guilty to stealing nearly $2M in medical equipment

Kevin Rumph Jr., 41, of Fairburn, pleaded guilty Monday to theft charges related to stealing hundreds of medical devices and reselling them between 2013 and 2021, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt Erskine said in a news release. As a purchasing agent for the VA’s Prosthetic Department, Rumph used his VA credit card to buy hundreds of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines which he stole and resold.

Rumph had worked for the VA at Fort McPherson in southwest Atlanta since 2012, Erskine said. As a purchasing agent for the Prosthetic Department, he approved and purchased a wide variety of prosthetics, sensory aids and other medical equipment on behalf of patients and their healthcare practitioners.