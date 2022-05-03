Men guilty of raping 12-year-old boy in DeKalb each get life sentences

Afterward, the two men gave the boy $5 and threatened to harm him if he told anyone what happened, the DA’s office said. Both men left the scene, but Walker was arrested the same day and named Armstrong as the second suspect. He was arrested three days later.

According to the DA’s office, both men gave taped confessions to DeKalb investigators.

At the time of Walker’s arrest, police said he was HIV-positive, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Walker’s HIV-positive status led to the reckless conduct charges against both him and Armstrong.

Walker and Armstrong were denied bond in 2018 and have remained in the DeKalb County Jail since their arrests, online jail records show.