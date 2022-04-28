Member of Atlanta rapper’s entourage shot dead in LaGrange after club performance

Following the concert, the victim and artists left the club in multiple vehicles. Someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire on them as they were driving back to Atlanta. Investigators said Bebley-Calvin suffered his fatal wound when ripped through the car he was in as the convoy of artists were heading eastbound on Lafayette Parkway.

The teen was in a car with four other people. Police made no indications that anyone else was injured during the shooting.

According to the news release, Bebley-Calvin died soon after someone dropped him off around 1 a.m. Sunday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, more than 60 miles away from the scene of the shooting.

Atlanta homicide detectives are now helping LaGrange police investigate the shooting. Atlanta authorities initially got reports that the incident happened at Club TRU, but authorities said they were unable to confirm preliminary leads because witnesses didn’t cooperate.

Investigators later determined it was a drive-by shooting along Lafayette Parkway near Ragland Street, less than two miles from the club.

Anyone within information about the shooting is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $1,000, by contacting Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.