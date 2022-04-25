ajc logo
X

Atlanta police investigate after gunshot victim dropped off at Grady

A gunshot victim was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Combined ShapeCaption
A gunshot victim was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Atlanta police were called to Grady Memorial Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off Sunday.

Once at the hospital, officers learned the victim had been dropped off by unknown people, according to a news release.

When asked, police did not know whether the victim, who was not identified, died at the hospital or was already dead when dropped off. The time of the incident also was not disclosed.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Damien Moore was placed in handcuffs and interviewed by police at a gas station on Pharr Road, where he and a friend fled a shooting at a nearby nightclub. Moore said they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Clubgoers flee to Buckhead gas station after shooting at nearby lounge49m ago
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts
5h ago
Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Inside City Hall: Should Peachtree Street be car-free once a month?
3h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
2h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
36m ago
The Latest
UPDATE: Clubgoers flee to Buckhead gas station after shooting at nearby lounge
49m ago
Steps from anti-violence rally, a man is killed at a South Fulton park
3h ago
‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
19h ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Takeaways from the brawl between Brian Kemp and David Perdue
4h ago
Kemp to receive NRA endorsement, source of ‘18 drama
5h ago
Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top