Atlanta police investigate after gunshot victim dropped off at Grady

Atlanta police were called to Grady Memorial Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off Sunday.
Once at the hospital, officers learned the victim had been dropped off by unknown people, according to a news release.
When asked, police did not know whether the victim, who was not identified, died at the hospital or was already dead when dropped off. The time of the incident also was not disclosed.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest