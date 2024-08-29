MARTA offers tips for busy Labor Day weekend travel about town

Aside from football, several festivals are taking place in the city this weekend, including Dragon Con. The convention — hosted at five hotels in downtown, including Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree and Courtland Grand — continues through Monday.

Taking MARTA to Peachtree Center Station will help fans avoid the worst traffic delays while heading to the annual pop culture convention that takes place in Atlanta every Labor Day weekend. MARTA also advised that “attendees should be mindful that costumes do not block the train doors and prevent them from closing,” a news release read.

Many of the other festivals will take place outside this weekend. With highs in the low 90s, according to Channel 2 Action News, planning out travel itineraries will help fans escape the heat.

ATL Hip Hop Day is taking place Saturday and Sunday for the 15th consecutive year in the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. Hip Hop fans should plan to MARTA to Inman Park-Reynoldstown or North Avenue Stations and then walk about one or two miles to the event, depending on the station.

Pure Heat Community Festival — an annual LGBTQ community festival that takes place during Atlanta Black Pride Weekend — is happening Sunday at 12 p.m. in Piedmont Park. Traffic on Sunday is expected to peak between 2 and 8 p.m., so riding MARTA to the Midtown Station, will save time on the return home.

To kick off the holiday, Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K will occur Monday on Peachtree Road from Chamblee to Buckhead at 7 a.m. Traffic is heaviest Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., so MARTA advises participants to utilize the Chamblee, Brookhaven and Buckhead Stations to escape any potential traffic congestion.