MARTA offers tips for busy Labor Day weekend travel about town

UGA and Tech football games, Dragon Con, Black Pride and a 5K are among the many events drawing visitors to Atlanta this weekend, so traffic trouble is almost a certainty. MARTA has issued tips on how it can help, including which stops to use for which events.
On Saturday, UGA faces Clemson University at 12 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The heaviest traffic on Saturday is expected to occur between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to data from INRIX, so fans should plan on taking MARTA to Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC or Vine City Stations.
Georgia Tech faces Georgia State University at 8 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium. While the game falls much later than expected traffic delays, MARTA advises attendees to take MARTA to the North Avenue Station, before walking a little less than half of a mile to the stadium.
Aside from football, several festivals are taking place in the city this weekend, including Dragon Con. The convention — hosted at five hotels in downtown, including Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree and Courtland Grand — continues through Monday.
Taking MARTA to Peachtree Center Station will help fans avoid the worst traffic delays while heading to the annual pop culture convention that takes place in Atlanta every Labor Day weekend. MARTA also advised that “attendees should be mindful that costumes do not block the train doors and prevent them from closing,” a news release read.
Many of the other festivals will take place outside this weekend. With highs in the low 90s, according to Channel 2 Action News, planning out travel itineraries will help fans escape the heat.
ATL Hip Hop Day is taking place Saturday and Sunday for the 15th consecutive year in the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. Hip Hop fans should plan to MARTA to Inman Park-Reynoldstown or North Avenue Stations and then walk about one or two miles to the event, depending on the station.
Pure Heat Community Festival — an annual LGBTQ community festival that takes place during Atlanta Black Pride Weekend — is happening Sunday at 12 p.m. in Piedmont Park. Traffic on Sunday is expected to peak between 2 and 8 p.m., so riding MARTA to the Midtown Station, will save time on the return home.
To kick off the holiday, Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K will occur Monday on Peachtree Road from Chamblee to Buckhead at 7 a.m. Traffic is heaviest Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., so MARTA advises participants to utilize the Chamblee, Brookhaven and Buckhead Stations to escape any potential traffic congestion.
