Marietta man found guilty of raping 6-year-old girl

Jamal Adams, 27, was convicted on all counts, including rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation Monday, according to court records. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19, district attorney spokesperson Latonia Hines confirmed.

The abuse by Adams came to light in 2020 after the child was taken to a Cobb hospital by her mother and grandmother, prosecutors said. In an arrest warrant, the victim told police she did not “want to tell on” Adams about the abuse at his home, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.