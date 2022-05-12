ajc logo
Marietta man found guilty of raping 6-year-old girl

Jamal Adams' sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19.

Jamal Adams' sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
8 minutes ago

A Marietta man was found guilty this week of raping a 6-year-old girl, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Jamal Adams, 27, was convicted on all counts, including rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation Monday, according to court records. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19, district attorney spokesperson Latonia Hines confirmed.

The abuse by Adams came to light in 2020 after the child was taken to a Cobb hospital by her mother and grandmother, prosecutors said. In an arrest warrant, the victim told police she did not “want to tell on” Adams about the abuse at his home, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

He was arrested in November 2021 and will remain in the Cobb County jail until his sentencing.

The DA’s office confirmed that Adams was also arrested in 2018 and charged with simple battery and third-degree cruelty to children in an unrelated case.

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

