Marietta home sustains major damage in house fire

A Marietta family has been left without a home after it was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.
The Marietta and Cobb County fire departments responded to the house on Autumn Chase Court just before 4 a.m. and found heavy fire in the garage and a second-floor room and on the roof, a Marietta fire spokesperson said.
All of the occupants had already evacuated before firefighters arrived, and two people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, the spokesperson said.
Crews had to bring in a ladder team to knock down the bulk of the fire, and it was brought under control by 5 a.m., but the home suffered a structural collapse of the second floor and roof into the garage, according to the department.
The cause is under investigation by the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office.
