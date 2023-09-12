Man who robbed Cobb pharmacy at gunpoint gets 15-year prison sentence

A man who robbed a pharmacy in Austell at gunpoint nearly four years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, officials said.

Jayvias Shermondre Lott, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment and a gun charge, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said in a statement. In addition to 15 years in prison, Lott will face an additional 10 years of probation upon his release.

Lott admitted to robbing the Thomas Drugs Pharmacy in Austell on Nov. 10, 2019, Broady said. Austell police responded to the pharmacy and found four victims who said an armed man wearing a motorcycle helmet held up the store and demanded prescription drugs.

The armed man, later identified as Lott, made everyone in the store lie on the ground and did not allow them to leave, Broady said. He hopped the counter to the pharmacy area and handed the store manager a list of prescription drugs. Lott then held the manager at gunpoint as he pulled the drugs from the safe.

Lott fled on his motorcycle with about $1,500 worth of prescription drugs, Broady said. A witness who saw what was happening through the drive-thru window and called 911 attempted to follow Lott, but the motorcycle did not have a license plate, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Lott was arrested 12 days later as part of an unrelated investigation, Broady said. An agency in another county raided Lott’s home and found a gun along with an assortment of prescription medication. Lott was later connected to the robbery and arrested again.

Lott was held without bond in the Cobb Adult Detention Center from the time of his arrest, online court records show. Because he spent nearly four years in jail, his maximum release date from state prison is in November 2034, according to records kept by the Georgia Department of Corrections.