Man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend at Roswell kids party gets life sentence

The incident took place in May 2019 at Dalia’s Events & Decor in Roswell. Navarro-Zelaya, who was drunk and said he did not remember the incident, walked into the business in the midst of a child’s birthday party and stabbed Cabrera-Maldonado six times, Willis said.

Multiple people witnessed the attack and some “bravely intervened to disarm the defendant,” Willis said. Navarro-Zelaya tried to fight back and ultimately stabbed himself in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and later booked into the Fulton jail, where he has remained since his arrest.