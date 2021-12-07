Man who died in DeKalb police car shot himself, medical examiner says

Christian Smith, 33, of Ellenwood, died in September after he was picked up by DeKalb police while walking in the median of I-20, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The officers gave him a ride to a nearby gas station but discovered on the way that Smith had an active arrest warrant. As they questioned Smith, he reached into the front of his pants and “produced a gun,” DeKalb officials said.

The officer speaking with Smith backpedaled away from him and fired multiple shots at the rear seat of the patrol car, as shown in body camera footage released by DeKalb police. According to the DeKalb medical examiner’s autopsy report, none of those shots resulted in Smith’s fatal injury. Instead, the report said Smith used his own handgun to shoot and kill himself.