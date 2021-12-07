ajc logo
Man who died in DeKalb police car shot himself, medical examiner says

According to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's report, police officers firing at 33-year-old Christian Smith inflicted only superficial wounds, while the fatal gunshot wound came from his own weapon.
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

According to an autopsy report from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner, a man who died in the back seat of a patrol car was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and not by the officers who fired at him.

Christian Smith, 33, of Ellenwood, died in September after he was picked up by DeKalb police while walking in the median of I-20, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The officers gave him a ride to a nearby gas station but discovered on the way that Smith had an active arrest warrant. As they questioned Smith, he reached into the front of his pants and “produced a gun,” DeKalb officials said.

The officer speaking with Smith backpedaled away from him and fired multiple shots at the rear seat of the patrol car, as shown in body camera footage released by DeKalb police. According to the DeKalb medical examiner’s autopsy report, none of those shots resulted in Smith’s fatal injury. Instead, the report said Smith used his own handgun to shoot and kill himself.

The GBI is investigating the incident between Smith and DeKalb police but has not released an update to its initial public findings.

“During the process of arresting Smith, officers discharged their weapons, shooting Smith,” the GBI said in a news release at the time. “Smith subsequently died from his injuries. No officers were injured. There was a gun located by Smith’s body.”

According to the DeKalb medical examiner’s report, Smith suffered only “superficial” wounds from fragmenting bullets and other shrapnel but died from a serious head wound.

“The fatal gunshot wound was inflicted by Mr. Smith himself,” the report said.

The report also referenced the body camera footage released by DeKalb police, in which it said, “numerous ‘loud’ sounding gunshots are heard, then an isolated, muffled gunshot.” It lists Smith’s official manner of death as suicide.

