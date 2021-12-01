ajc logo
X

WATCH: DeKalb police release body cam footage of man killed at gas station

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Caption
Man walking down I-20 in DeKalb County ended up in a deadly shooting

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

DeKalb County police have released body camera footage from a September incident in which officers who offered a man a ride ultimately shot and killed him when he revealed he had a gun.

The incident began when two DeKalb officers picked up 33-year-old Christian Smith as he was walking in the median of I-20, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The officers offered Smith a ride to the nearest gas station, police said.

Before dropping Smith off at a Shell gas station on Candler Road, the officers found out there was an active warrant for his arrest, the AJC reported. In the video, the officers can be seen telling Smith that he will be taken to jail. Smith disputed their claim, saying, “I have two different IDs.”

ExploreMan fatally shot by police at DeKalb gas station after being offered a ride

The video shows Smith reaching down to his belt, where the officers were able to see he had a gun.

“What do you got going on there, man?” one of the officers says in the video immediately before Smith pulled his gun, according to police. The officer can be seen pulling his own gun and firing multiple shots as he quickly backpedals away from the patrol car’s door. Smith was wounded by the gunshots and died at the scene.

DeKalb police have requested the GBI to investigate the incident. In a news release, the GBI said a gun was found on Smith’s body.

Both officers were distraught following the incident. One of the officers had patted Smith down before he got into their patrol car, but she had not found his weapon.

“I swear I checked, I swear I checked,” she said.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cops: Gwinnett 8-year-old killed by ‘battered child syndrome’
2h ago
Brother among 2 suspects accused of killing 14-year-old Douglas County girl
3h ago
Alleged gang member gets life in prison for 17-year-old’s murder in Clayton
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top