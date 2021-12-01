WATCH: DeKalb police release body cam footage of man killed at gas station

The incident began when two DeKalb officers picked up 33-year-old Christian Smith as he was walking in the median of I-20, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The officers offered Smith a ride to the nearest gas station, police said.

Before dropping Smith off at a Shell gas station on Candler Road, the officers found out there was an active warrant for his arrest, the AJC reported. In the video, the officers can be seen telling Smith that he will be taken to jail. Smith disputed their claim, saying, “I have two different IDs.”