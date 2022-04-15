Man wants apology after charges dropped in Clayton cop shooting case

Crumbley turned himself in that evening, though he maintained his innocence and provided an alibi, police said.

“As the investigation continued, the actual suspect became known, and detectives were able to verify Mr. Crumbley’s alibi,” Thuman said Wednesday.

“He thinks he’s owed an apology,” Crumbley’s girlfriend Salia Bedford said in an interview on Channel 2.

According to police, the warrants for Crumbley’s arrest were recalled in light of the new information, and new ones were obtained for Charles Jakaobe Santana Payne, 17, of Riverdale. He’s accused of stealing about $500 from the victim’s pocket and then shooting the man and the officer when they confronted him.

Richey, the injured officer, has since made a full recovery and has returned to work, Thuman said.

Asked whether the Clayton Police Department will issue an apology to Crumbley and his family, Thuman said, “We go where the evidence takes us. What are we apologizing for? He was misidentified by witnesses.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Payne, who police described as a known gang member who is armed and dangerous, is asked to call Clayton police at 770-477-3550.