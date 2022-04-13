Charges dropped against man suspected of shooting Clayton officer, robbery victim

Charges against a man accused of shooting a Clayton County police officer and a robbery victim last month have been dropped, and police said Wednesday they are searching for a new suspect.
Officer Ryan Richey and another man were shot during a robbery at a shopping center along Riverdale Road on March 3. The subsequent investigation led officers to a 25-year-old they said was identified as the suspect by at least three witnesses, Clayton police Maj. Anthony Thuman told reporters during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Officials released a photo that day of the suspected individual wearing an all-yellow outfit, and Arterio Crumbley turned himself in that night despite insisting that police had the wrong person.
“Mr. Crumbley proclaimed his innocence and provided an alibi as to his whereabouts during the shooting,” Thuman said. “As the investigation continued, the actual suspect became known, and detectives were able to verify Mr. Crumbley’s alibi.”
Given the new information, the warrants for Crumbley’s arrest were recalled, and new ones were obtained for Charles Jakaobe Santana Payne of Riverdale. Police did not release his age.
