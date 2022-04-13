Charges dropped against man suspected of shooting Clayton officer, robbery victim

Officer Ryan Richey and another man were shot during a robbery at a shopping center along Riverdale Road on March 3. The subsequent investigation led officers to a 25-year-old they said was identified as the suspect by at least three witnesses, Clayton police Maj. Anthony Thuman told reporters during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Officials released a photo that day of the suspected individual wearing an all-yellow outfit, and Arterio Crumbley turned himself in that night despite insisting that police had the wrong person.