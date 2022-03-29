Man wanted on murder charge in Mississippi shooting arrested in Kennesaw

“Iverson was a pillar of this community, black and white. Very friendly lady, greet you with a smile every time you enter her business, never made you feel unwanted,” Simpson said.

Two men allegedly involved in the incident, Kenterius and Daqarius Wright, were arrested four days later. As the lead investigator on the case, Simpson will be traveling to Cobb County to get Harris and take him back to Mississippi.

“I am so happy that Mr. Harris has been caught and will be transported back here where I feel that Mr. Harris and the co-defendants will be indicted and will be prosecuted for what they’ve done,” Simpson said. “I’m glad that I can give Mrs. Iverson’s family some closure as well as the community.”