Man wanted on murder charge in Mississippi shooting arrested in Kennesaw

A man wanted on a murder charge in a Mississippi shooting nearly a year ago was arrested Saturday morning in Kennesaw, officials said.
Phillip Harris is charged with capital murder in connection with the incident at an Indianola jewelry store in April 2021, Indianola police Sgt. Regina Simpson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
He was arrested after Kennesaw police officers said they noticed a vehicle with “multiple equipment violations” on Ellison Lakes Drive. During the traffic stop, ecstasy, THC vapes, marijuana and a firearm were found, according to police. Harris was a passenger in the vehicle, police said.
On April 23, three men entered the jewelry store around noon. The owner, Jamie Iverson, was found by police with a gunshot wound to the head, Simpson said.
Just moments prior, Iverson’s husband and friend were in the store. The business, which she had owned for about 50 years, had not been the target of any previous incidents, according to Simpson.
“Iverson was a pillar of this community, black and white. Very friendly lady, greet you with a smile every time you enter her business, never made you feel unwanted,” Simpson said.
Two men allegedly involved in the incident, Kenterius and Daqarius Wright, were arrested four days later. As the lead investigator on the case, Simpson will be traveling to Cobb County to get Harris and take him back to Mississippi.
“I am so happy that Mr. Harris has been caught and will be transported back here where I feel that Mr. Harris and the co-defendants will be indicted and will be prosecuted for what they’ve done,” Simpson said. “I’m glad that I can give Mrs. Iverson’s family some closure as well as the community.”
