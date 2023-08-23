Man stabbed in domestic incident at Gainesville movie theater, police say

A man and a woman were both taken to the hospital after they got involved in a domestic dispute at a movie theater in Gainesville on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was stabbed, according to Gainesville police, but they did not say how the woman was injured. Neither has been publicly identified.

The incident began at the Regal Hollywood Cinemas on Green Hill Circle, and police said they were also investigating a second scene on Shallowford Road.

The man and woman were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, police said. He was in critical condition, Channel 2 Action News reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

