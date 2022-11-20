Man shot while sleeping in his SW Atlanta home

The 911 call came in just after 12:15 a.m. about a person being shot in the 2300 block of Sandcove Court, just outside the Sandlewood Estates, police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been shot. He was described as alert and taken to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the gunfire came from outside the home. Police did not say whether they believe the man was the intended target.