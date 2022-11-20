Man shot while sleeping in his SW Atlanta home

A man was injured after being shot as he slept in his southwest Atlanta home just after midnight Saturday, according to police.
The 911 call came in just after 12:15 a.m. about a person being shot in the 2300 block of Sandcove Court, just outside the Sandlewood Estates, police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been shot. He was described as alert and taken to a hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates the gunfire came from outside the home. Police did not say whether they believe the man was the intended target.
No other details were released about the victim or any potential suspects.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest