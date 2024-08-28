Breaking: Man shot to death outside NW Atlanta barber shop, police say
Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting outside a northwest Atlanta barber shop Wednesday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A man was found shot to death outside a northwest Atlanta barber shop Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The scene is unfolding in front of the Barberlon shop on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said officers got a call about the shooting at 5 a.m.

“From what we know right now, there was some sort of gathering at the barbershop. An argument ensued between two males, a firearm was produced and one male was shot and was pronounced deceased on scene,” he said.

The victim’s name was not released. Police believe he was in his late 30s or early 40s.

Atlanta police investigate a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Details about what prompted the argument were not shared.

Smith said the people had been gathered at the shop after “a night out on the town,” and the suspected shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

“We believe this was a targeted incident between two known individuals, so we don’t believe there’s any danger to the community at this point,” he said.

Atlanta police canvass the area outside a northwest Atlanta barber shop for evidence following a fatal shooting Wednesday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

It is not clear if the victim or suspect worked at the shop. The shop owner was at the scene, but Smith said he is not the victim and is not considered a suspect.

Police have blocked off 10th Street between Howell Mill Road and Brady Avenue as they investigate.

