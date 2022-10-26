Man shot, killed after firing on Hall County deputy, sheriff says

The GBI has taken lead on the investigation and was expected to release more details Wednesday. It was the second officer-involved shooting reported Tuesday, coming hours after another deadly incident in Midtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, an officer in plain clothes shot and killed a man after trying to intervene in a road-rage incident. shortly after 8 p.m. The officer was on patrol in the area of West Peachtree and 16th streets and observed two vehicles, one with a woman on its hood, and stepped in when it began to pull away.

“The plain-clothes officer tried to have the driver stop, and then while he stopped there was some type of verbal altercation that escalated where the officer discharged their weapon,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said.

The driver, a man in his mid-30s, later died at a hospital. His name was not released.

Hampton said the man and woman, who was stable and being treated at a hospital Tuesday, knew each other and were involved in a “road-rage incident.”

“It escalated to where the female got on top of the vehicle and then where the driver drove off,” he said.

Additional details were also expected to be released Wednesday in that case.

