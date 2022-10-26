ajc logo
APD: Officer fatally shoots driver involved in Midtown ‘road-rage incident’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An Atlanta police officer attempting to intervene in a road-rage incident shot and killed a man in Midtown on Tuesday night, department officials said.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Peachtree and 16th Streets after the officer came upon a troubling scene. A woman stuck on the hood of a car was falling off as the driver attempted to drive away, according to Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

“The plain-clothes officer tried to have the driver stop, and then while he stopped, there was some type of verbal altercation that escalated where the officer discharged their weapon,” Hampton told reporters from the scene.

The driver, a man in his mid-30s whose name was not released, later died at Grady Memorial Hospital. The woman, who is in her late-20s, was also taken to Grady and said to be stable late Tuesday.

The two knew each other and were involved in some type of “road-rage incident,” Hampton said.

“It escalated to where the female got on top of the vehicle, and then where the driver drove off,” he said.

The name of the officer was not released. The officer is a member of the police department’s Zone 5 unit assigned to a plain-clothes detail, according to the deputy chief. The initial incident was observed as part of regular patrol, he said.

GBI agents were on the scene late Tuesday. The state agency was expected to release more details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

