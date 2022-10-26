APD: Officer fatally shoots driver involved in Midtown ‘road-rage incident’

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Peachtree and 16th Streets after the officer came upon a troubling scene. A woman stuck on the hood of a car was falling off as the driver attempted to drive away, according to Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

“The plain-clothes officer tried to have the driver stop, and then while he stopped, there was some type of verbal altercation that escalated where the officer discharged their weapon,” Hampton told reporters from the scene.