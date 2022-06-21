Man shot dead near Westview grocery store in SW Atlanta

Homicide detectives are now investigating the fatal shooting, which happened around 7:15 a.m. in the Westview neighborhood south of I-20. Officers called to the Westview Corner Grocery, an independently-owned natural foods store in the 1500 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, found the victim dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man or give details on what led to the shooting. It was not clear if the shooting was connected to the grocery store.