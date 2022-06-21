BreakingNews
Fulton County election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss testifies at Jan. 6 hearing
Man shot dead near Westview grocery store in SW Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed near a grocery store in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the fatal shooting, which happened around 7:15 a.m. in the Westview neighborhood south of I-20. Officers called to the Westview Corner Grocery, an independently-owned natural foods store in the 1500 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, found the victim dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man or give details on what led to the shooting. It was not clear if the shooting was connected to the grocery store.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

