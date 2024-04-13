Man shot by South Ga. police hides in shed after fleeing arrest, GBI says

An officer too jumped out of their patrol vehicle and chased the suspect while attempting to arrest him.

“Initial reports are the suspect dropped an item on two separate occasions while running and stopped to retrieve it and appeared to hide it in his waistband and then kept running,” the GBI stated, but did not confirm if the suspect was armed or not during the pursuit.

Witnesses told officials that the officer gave the suspect commands to stop and get down, but the GBI said the man did not obey. At some point, the agency said an officer shot at the man several times, striking him at least once.

The suspect continued to flee and was later found hiding in a shed in a yard. He was arrested but the GBI did not say what charges he is facing.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. No officers were injured during the incident.

It was the 18th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. At this time last year, the state agency had investigated 29 such shootings.

