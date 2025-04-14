A man was shot by Middle Georgia police Saturday night after he stabbed an officer multiple times, authorities said.
Milledgeville police were called to a mobile home park on Moore Street at around 9:15 p.m. The Milledgeville Estates neighborhood is in Baldwin County, about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta and 30 minutes northeast of Macon.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the family of Ali Rasheed Washington, 34, of Milledgeville. The exact reason for the call was not disclosed, but authorities described it as a request for medical assistance.
As police gathered information from the family, Washington “charged officers with a knife” and stabbed one of them twice, officials said. At the same time, a second officer shot Washington twice.
Both the injured officer and Washington were taken to a hospital. Washington was said to be stable while the officer was treated and released, according to the GBI.
Once Washington is released, he will be booked into the Baldwin jail. He faces two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Once the GBI completes its investigation, it will submit its findings to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.
The incident is the 19th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.
