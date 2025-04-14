As police gathered information from the family, Washington “charged officers with a knife” and stabbed one of them twice, officials said. At the same time, a second officer shot Washington twice.

Both the injured officer and Washington were taken to a hospital. Washington was said to be stable while the officer was treated and released, according to the GBI.

Once Washington is released, he will be booked into the Baldwin jail. He faces two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, it will submit its findings to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.

The incident is the 19th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.