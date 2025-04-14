Breaking: Atlanta airport retains ‘world’s busiest’ crown in 2024
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man shot by Milledgeville police after he stabbed officer twice, GBI says

The incident is the 19th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year
By
38 minutes ago

A man was shot by Middle Georgia police Saturday night after he stabbed an officer multiple times, authorities said.

Milledgeville police were called to a mobile home park on Moore Street at around 9:15 p.m. The Milledgeville Estates neighborhood is in Baldwin County, about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta and 30 minutes northeast of Macon.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the family of Ali Rasheed Washington, 34, of Milledgeville. The exact reason for the call was not disclosed, but authorities described it as a request for medical assistance.

As police gathered information from the family, Washington “charged officers with a knife” and stabbed one of them twice, officials said. At the same time, a second officer shot Washington twice.

Both the injured officer and Washington were taken to a hospital. Washington was said to be stable while the officer was treated and released, according to the GBI.

Once Washington is released, he will be booked into the Baldwin jail. He faces two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, it will submit its findings to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.

The incident is the 19th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The three shootings happened several miles apart across northwest Atlanta.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 dead in 3 overnight shootings across NW Atlanta

Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Grant Park neighborhood

Man, woman arrested in coastal Georgia after Rockdale killing, deputies say

The Latest

The Newton County Sheriff's Office responded on Friday, April 11, 2025, to an overnight shooting at a Walmart in Covington. (Ben Gray/ the AJC)

Credit: AP

Suspect dead in shooting rampage that killed 2 Covington Walmart co-workers

11m ago

Man shot to death at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

2h ago

Man found dead in Rockdale lake after running from deputies, officials say

2h ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.