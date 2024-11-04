Man shot after crashing into NE Georgia business, fighting with officer, GBI says

A northeast Georgia man is accused of crashing his SUV into a business and then fighting with an officer, who then shot him, the GBI said Monday.

A 911 caller reported that someone drove into a business on Irvin Street in Cornelia at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, according to investigators. The Cornelia police and fire department sent responders to the scene.

Christian Drake Shurtleff, 33, of Mt. Airy, crashed with his 7-year-old daughter in the car, investigators said. The child was removed from the SUV without injury.