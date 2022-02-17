Man shot after confronting trespassers at Edgewood construction site, police say

Officers were called to the 1400 block of La France Street in northeast Atlanta around 7 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the hip, according to a statement from Atlanta police. The man was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.

Investigators determined the victim was shot after confronting a group of minors for trespassing on the site, according to the statement. One of the group pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, striking the victim once. The group then ran away from the scene.