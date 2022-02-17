Man shot after confronting trespassers at Edgewood construction site, police say

A man was shot Wednesday evening when he confronted a group of people who had been trespassing on a construction site near the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA station, police said.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of La France Street in northeast Atlanta around 7 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the hip, according to a statement from Atlanta police. The man was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.
Investigators determined the victim was shot after confronting a group of minors for trespassing on the site, according to the statement. One of the group pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, striking the victim once. The group then ran away from the scene.
Police did not say how old the suspects are or how the victim was affiliated with the construction site, which is the third phase of a residential and commercial project on the south side of the MARTA station.
