Man shoots 62-year-old grandmother, Dunwoody police say
Man shoots 62-year-old grandmother, Dunwoody police say

Dunwoody police arrested a man who they say shot his 62-year-old grandmother.

4 minutes ago

A 23-year-old man is in jail Monday after he allegedly shot his grandmother, Dunwoody police said.

Erick Beasley faces a charge of aggravated assault associated with family violence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police were called about a person shot at the Drexel Collective apartments off Perimeter Center, not far from Ashford Dunwoody Road, shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. There, they found the 62-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her upper chest, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was described as stable.

Investigators determined Beasley shot his grandmother following “a brief verbal altercation,” police said in a statement. He left the apartment after firing the shot, authorities said.

Within about an hour, officers found Beasley in the area. He was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County jail.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline

Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no 'silver bullet'
23m ago

Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround

Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround

Braves, legislature headline a busy week
