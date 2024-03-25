Man shoots 62-year-old grandmother, Dunwoody police say

A 23-year-old man is in jail Monday after he allegedly shot his grandmother, Dunwoody police said.

Erick Beasley faces a charge of aggravated assault associated with family violence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police were called about a person shot at the Drexel Collective apartments off Perimeter Center, not far from Ashford Dunwoody Road, shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. There, they found the 62-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her upper chest, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was described as stable.