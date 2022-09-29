Man sentenced to two life sentences in 2016 murder at Atlanta rap studio

Multiple men entered The Metropolitan, a complex of residential and commercial spaces, through an unlocked door one by one, some with handguns, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Co-defendant Casey Battle was convicted in 2018 of felony murder, aggravated assault and other charges and sentenced to life plus five years with the possibility of parole, while co-defendant Kenson Hunte has not yet been tried, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Hunte’s case was placed on judicial hold in April because he is in federal custody and unavailable for prosecution.

The shooting was featured on A&E’s “The First 48″ in 2017. The episode, “Deadly Rap” alleged that Hunte, “a local big shot” also known as Rich Show, was involved with the shooting but not at the studio when it happened. Battle was said to have been inside the recording studio and let the other gunmen in.

Patrick Blake, Blake’s father and administrator of the estate of Jerome Baker, filed a lawsuit against Candler Warehouses, which owns, operates and manages The Metropolitan, and Eagle Eye Protection, which was responsible for providing security and patrols for the premises, in 2017 before it was dismissed without prejudice in February 2018.

Blake re-filed the lawsuit against Candler Warehouses and Eagle Eye Protection in April 2018. The case is still pending.