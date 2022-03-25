Man sentenced to life without parole after killing victim in ex-girlfriend’s apartment

Rendell Russell was found guilty on eight charges, including malice murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

Russell stabbed Gregory James to death with a machete on Oct. 27, 2020, while five children were present, Broady’s office said in a news release Friday. James, 26, died at Grady Memorial Hospital from his injuries.