Cops: Ex-boyfriend enters woman’s apartment, kills the man in her bed

A Lithia Springs man is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbing to death the man sleeping in her bed, according to Cobb County police.
Rendell Russell went into the Mableton Parkway apartment between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, his arrest warrant states.
“Said accused did attack said victim with a knife causing said victim’s death,” Russell’s warrant states. “Said accused’s ex-girlfriend witnessed the murder.”
Russell, 28, was arrested later Tuesday morning and charged with murder and aggravated assault, Cobb jail records show. He was being held without bond Wednesday.
