Cops: Ex-boyfriend enters woman’s apartment, kills the man in her bed

A Lithia Springs man was charged with murder after stabbing a man inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment, according to Cobb County police.

Crime & Public Safety | 37 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Lithia Springs man is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbing to death the man sleeping in her bed, according to Cobb County police.

Rendell Russell went into the Mableton Parkway apartment between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday, his arrest warrant states.

“Said accused did attack said victim with a knife causing said victim’s death,” Russell’s warrant states. “Said accused’s ex-girlfriend witnessed the murder.”

Russell, 28, was arrested later Tuesday morning and charged with murder and aggravated assault, Cobb jail records show. He was being held without bond Wednesday.

