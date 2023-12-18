Man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 murder at SE Atlanta apartment complex

An Atlanta man was found guilty last week and sentenced to life in prison in the death of a Waycross man at a southeast Atlanta apartment last year.

George Sharrod Johns, 51, was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the death of 63-year-old James Fred Cason Jr. Johns was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Atlanta police were called to the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road around 6:30 p.m. regarding a dispute. Officers found Cason with “severe injuries” and eventually pronounced him dead at the scene.