Man sentenced to life + 375 years for fatally shooting Fulton detective

“We want to wrap our arms around Detective Green’s family and pray that they and all officers involved are finally able to find some comfort and healing with this conviction,” the Fulton County Police Department said in a statement. “We also want to thank the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for all their hard work on this case and seeing it through.”

Green and six other officers responded to a domestic disturbance early the morning of March 4, 2015 and began searching The Parks of Cedar Grove subdivision in south Fulton for a man who reportedly was firing shots inside a home, police said. The officers were immediately fired upon, and Menghesha shot Green in the back of the head with an AK-47 rifle as he ran for cover, authorities said.