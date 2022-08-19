ajc logo
Man sentenced to life + 375 years for fatally shooting Fulton detective

Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in March 2015.

1 hour ago

A man who shot and killed a Fulton County policeman in 2015 learned his fate Friday.

Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha to life in prison plus an additional 375 years before a packed courtroom inside the Fulton County Courthouse.

Menghesha was convicted of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and 30 other crimes for shooting Fulton County detective Terence Avery Green in what police described as an execution-style attack.

“We want to wrap our arms around Detective Green’s family and pray that they and all officers involved are finally able to find some comfort and healing with this conviction,” the Fulton County Police Department said in a statement. “We also want to thank the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for all their hard work on this case and seeing it through.”

Green and six other officers responded to a domestic disturbance early the morning of March 4, 2015 and began searching The Parks of Cedar Grove subdivision in south Fulton for a man who reportedly was firing shots inside a home, police said. The officers were immediately fired upon, and Menghesha shot Green in the back of the head with an AK-47 rifle as he ran for cover, authorities said.

Police subsequently shot Menghesha multiple times before taking him into custody.

Prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office sought the death penalty against Menghesha. He accepted a negotiated plea agreement in lieu of a death penalty trial.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office prosecution of this case and the court’s sentence makes it clear that attacks on our law enforcement officers have no place in our state,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. “Many of our officers worked with and cherished Detective Green during his time with us. Terence’s void will never be filled; however, his family, coworkers, and friends can hopefully gain some closure with this conviction.”

Amanuel Menghesha was sentenced to life plus 375 years in prison on Friday. (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

