Man sentenced to 25 years in landlord's killing in DeKalb
Man sentenced to 25 years in landlord’s killing in DeKalb

Drew Brooks was sentenced to over a decade in prison in the death of Ashley Watkins, officials said.

Drew Brooks was sentenced to over a decade in prison in the death of Ashley Watkins, officials said.
By
15 minutes ago

A man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after being found guilty of fatally shooting his landlord in DeKalb County, officials said.

Drew Brooks, 40, was found guilty April 15 of voluntary manslaughter, murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2022 killing. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, plus an additional 10 on probation, DeKalb district attorney’s office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said.

On May 25, 2022, officers located 33-year-old Ashley Watkins lying in the street along Autumn Circle off Hairston Road. She was suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen and later died in the hospital, Chaffins stated.

Investigators learned that in the months leading up to her death, Watkins’ and Brooks’ relationship had been strained. The victim was Brooks’ landlord and they lived at a home on Autumn Circle along with another woman, Chaffins confirmed.

At some point, Chaffins said Watkins tried to evict Brooks from the home and made several “unsuccessful” requests for a temporary protective order against him.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting told officials that the two were involved in an argument that escalated into violence. Brooks shot Watkins and then pointed a gun and threatened to kill the other resident of the home, Chaffins said.

Brooks claimed he shot Watkins in self-defense, arguing that Watkins pointed a gun at him, Chaffins explained. Video of the incident showed Watkins only holding her keys.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

