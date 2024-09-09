Man sentenced after shooting at Cartersville officer during rampage

“Rivera’s reckless criminal behavior placed the citizens of Cartersville at serious risk,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement Monday. “The sentencing of this dangerous felon is an example of our office’s commitment to work with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.”

On Nov. 17, 2022, Rivera stole the Taurus handgun and threatened drivers with it as he walked to the nearby Coosa Valley Credit Union, leading several people to call 911, according to his sentencing memo. He then went to the Circle K, located about a half-mile away at the corner of Joe Frank Harris Parkway and Felton Road, where he threatened several customers, officials said.

“Rivera pointed the gun at a customer and ordered him to get back in his truck, asking him, ‘Boy, who runs this town?’” the memo stated. “Rivera then turned, pointed the gun at the door to the Circle K and fired into the door, which shattered.”

At about 6:20 a.m., the officer was called to the Circle K to investigate. He responded to the scene and pursued Rivera, who fled behind the gas station. During the pursuit, Rivera shot at the officer, who returned fire, striking him in the leg and foot, according to the GBI. The officer stated he was “not hurt, but that he had felt the round go by his left ear,” court records show.

Rivera was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center and arrested following his release. The memo stated that Rivera had a difficult upbringing, mental health issues and had taken drugs on the morning of the incident. Rivera said he didn’t recall the events, which “demonstrates the impact of his drug use,” court records added.

In a letter to the judge prior to sentencing, his mother, Carmen Soto, described Rivera as a “family-oriented man” who helped raise his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews.

“Right now, he has got a lot to think about including the crime he committed,” Soto wrote. “I wish he didn’t do it and instead, did the right thing. But life gives you lessons for the actions you have done. I pray for him and understand the decision is in God’s hands.”

Following his arrest, investigators learned Rivera was a felon who wasn’t allowed to possess a gun. He had been convicted of aggravated assault in Camden County, New Jersey, in 2009, according to his criminal indictment. In November 2022, Rivera was released from the Bartow County Jail after serving a sentence for a misdemeanor probation violation, online records show.

Rivera eventually pleaded guilty April 16 to charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm related to the crime spree in Cartersville. On Friday, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II sentenced him to 18 years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Rivera was also ordered to pay restitution of $300.

“Those that break the law and disregard the safety of our communities in Georgia will be held accountable,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a statement. “The GBI and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate these reckless criminal acts that place Georgia communities in danger. This case represents our commitment to upholding the safety of citizens across the state.”