Man pleads guilty to crashing into FBI’s Atlanta gate in 2024

A South Carolina man who attempted to breach the gate at the FBI’s Atlanta office last year pleaded guilty Monday, according to court documents.

Ervin Lee Bolling pleaded guilty to one count of destruction of government property related to the April 1, 2024 incident, records from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia show. The plea followed Bolling’s decision to waive indictment.

Bolling, who had previously been granted bond, was permitted to remain free with “no objections” from the government, according to a summary of Monday’s hearing. His sentencing will take place at a later date.