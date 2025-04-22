Man pleads guilty to crashing into FBI’s Atlanta gate in 2024

A South Carolina man who attempted to breach the gate at the FBI’s Atlanta office last year pleaded guilty Monday, according to court documents.
Ervin Lee Bolling pleaded guilty to one count of destruction of government property related to the April 1, 2024 incident, records from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia show. The plea followed Bolling’s decision to waive indictment.
Bolling, who had previously been granted bond, was permitted to remain free with “no objections” from the government, according to a summary of Monday’s hearing. His sentencing will take place at a later date.
Charging documents state Bolling “willfully injured and committed a depredation against United States property,” causing more than $1,000 in damage to the “entry barrier and gate” at the FBI building on Flowers Road in Chamblee. He was charged under Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 1361, which covers destruction of government property, after crashing his orange Buick Encore into the gate.
After the attempted breach, officials said Bolling exited his vehicle and followed an FBI agent toward the building. He was taken into custody shortly afterward.
Bolling is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as an enlisted submarine warfare specialist for more than 20 years, according to military records. Between 1993 and 2017, he served on four submarines: USS Columbia, USS Albany, USS North Carolina and USS Alaska. He received several medals for good conduct and service in the global war on terrorism.
Public records indicate Bolling had no prior criminal history aside from a few speeding violations.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
‘Mad as hell’: Family questions GSP chase policy after teen killed in Atlanta
Fleeing vehicle runs red light in Little Five Points, slams into 19-year-old’s car, officials say.
Advocates seek to curb GSP high-speed chases after Atlanta bystander killed
Chase that killed bystander in Atlanta's Little Five Points spurs calls for 'immediate' Georgia State Patrol reforms.
Officer shoots man who pointed gun at police in Turner County, GBI says
A man in a car at a police checkpoint was shot after he pointed a gun at an officer in Ashburn, the GBI says.
Featured
Credit: SPECIAL
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.