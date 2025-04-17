Man pleads guilty to ‘brutal’ attack of veteran, 93, who died months later

A 93-year-old military veteran died several months after he was attacked and robbed in a DeKalb County pharmacy parking lot in 2022.
Now his attacker, 62-year-old Samuel Willie Harvey, will spend more than a decade in prison, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office announced this week.
Harvey pleaded guilty April 4 to charges of abuse of an elder person, robbery by force and obstruction of law enforcement officers, officials confirmed. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, plus an additional five years on probation, in the July 25, 2022, incident outside a CVS Pharmacy on Candler Road.
Officials explained that although the veteran, Arthur Johnson, died months later, Harvey was not charged in his death.
“Mr. Johnson was hospitalized two weeks after the assault and died four months later. While his health declined rapidly after the attack, medical records could not conclusively confirm Mr. Johnson’s death was caused by the attack,” a district attorney’s office spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by email Wednesday evening.
Johnson would often visit the pharmacy, and on the day of the attack, he sat in the store for a while before returning to his car and falling asleep. When he woke up, someone was choking him, DA’s office spokeswoman Lisa Myers said.
Authorities said a CVS employee who witnessed the “brutal” assault asked Harvey what he was doing, to which he claimed he was helping the victim get into his car. He then threw Johnson to the ground and took off running with his phone, wallet and keys, Myers confirmed.
Harvey was arrested nearby after a chase. Myers said that because of his criminal history, Harvey is not eligible for parole.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Harvey had been released from prison about three months prior to the attack and had been in and out of prison since 1992. He had been convicted of several charges in DeKalb, including burglary, second-degree criminal damage, possession of tools to commit a crime and criminal trespass, online records show.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Provided by DeKalb County District Attorney's Office
DA misstep forces reset in 2022 DeKalb officer shooting case
Prosecutors say they plan to bring case to a new grand jury after legal technicality could have doomed their case
‘Mad as hell’: Family questions GSP chase policy after teen killed in Atlanta
Fleeing vehicle runs red light in Little Five Points, slams into 19-year-old’s car, officials say.
Suspect dead in shooting rampage that killed 2 Covington Walmart co-workers
The suspect who killed 2 Covington Walmart coworkers, and later shot himself, has now died.
Featured
Credit: Jamie Spaar
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.