Man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s Douglasville death, sentenced to 24 years

Multiple 911 calls, including one from a person who reported seeing Morel and the victim in an altercation, took Douglasville police officers to a home on Fieldstone Drive on Nov. 16, 2022. Authorities said they discovered the victim lying unconscious inside the residence and began to render aid.

Morel initially told law enforcement that Turner had a history of seizures, DA’s office spokeswoman Amanda Cooke said. He continued by claiming that she was involved in a fight with a woman earlier that day, causing her to fall, hit her head, have a seizure and lose consciousness, Cooke added.

After Turner was taken to a hospital, officials said the victim had been stabbed in the left side of her chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cooke said investigators eventually learned that a group of friends were at the house the evening of the incident and left as a fight between Morel and Turner escalated. One person called 911 for a wellness check on the victim, and another told police she saw Morel approach the victim with a knife, according to authorities.

Law enforcement confirmed they observed scratches on Morel when they met him at the house.

Morel provided multiple accounts about what happened that night. Cooke said the man eventually told police that after Turner attacked him, he pushed her while she held tweezers, causing her to fall into a wall and the tweezers to plunge into her chest.

The state’s medical examiner determined Turner’s injuries were consistent with a knife wound, but “the possibility of it being caused by the tweezers could not be completely eliminated.”