Breaking: Senate Democrats allow GOP funding bill to advance, choose budget cuts over shutdown
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s Douglasville death, sentenced to 24 years

By
15 minutes ago

A Douglasville man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in the 2022 death of his girlfriend, officials said.

Jamie Morel, 35, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. A Douglas County judge then sentenced him to serve 24 years in the killing of Timisha Turner, 28.

“This tragic incident underscores the deadly consequences of domestic violence. Often times victims feel like they can’t leave the situation or that it will change, but staying can cost them their lives,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. “No one should live in fear of violence in their own home.”

Multiple 911 calls, including one from a person who reported seeing Morel and the victim in an altercation, took Douglasville police officers to a home on Fieldstone Drive on Nov. 16, 2022. Authorities said they discovered the victim lying unconscious inside the residence and began to render aid.

Morel initially told law enforcement that Turner had a history of seizures, DA’s office spokeswoman Amanda Cooke said. He continued by claiming that she was involved in a fight with a woman earlier that day, causing her to fall, hit her head, have a seizure and lose consciousness, Cooke added.

After Turner was taken to a hospital, officials said the victim had been stabbed in the left side of her chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

ExploreDouglasville man arrested after woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious,’ police say

Cooke said investigators eventually learned that a group of friends were at the house the evening of the incident and left as a fight between Morel and Turner escalated. One person called 911 for a wellness check on the victim, and another told police she saw Morel approach the victim with a knife, according to authorities.

Law enforcement confirmed they observed scratches on Morel when they met him at the house.

Morel provided multiple accounts about what happened that night. Cooke said the man eventually told police that after Turner attacked him, he pushed her while she held tweezers, causing her to fall into a wall and the tweezers to plunge into her chest.

The state’s medical examiner determined Turner’s injuries were consistent with a knife wound, but “the possibility of it being caused by the tweezers could not be completely eliminated.”

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Two people were found dead Friday at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

Two suspects indicted in death of teen during Cobb apartment shootout

Ex-boyfriend charged after woman’s body found in Newton lake, sheriff says

The Latest

MARTA bus driver Leroy Ramos was killed Jan. 3. His alleged attacker, a 16-year-old boy, is facing a charge of murder.

Credit: Family photo

Charges dropped against 2 of 3 teens in MARTA bus driver’s death

30m ago

1 dead in Forsyth County house fire near Lake Lanier

1h ago

2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?