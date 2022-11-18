BreakingNews
BREAKING: Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
ajc logo
X

Douglasville man arrested after woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious,’ police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday in Douglasville after investigators connected him to a woman who was found unconscious during a wellness check and later declared dead due to “suspicious circumstances,” police said.

Officers who went to a home on Fieldstone Drive found 28-year-old Timisha Ladawn Turner unresponsive, Douglasville police said. They conducted CPR until an ambulance arrived and took Turner to the hospital.

She was declared dead there, and doctors notified investigators that her death “was caused by suspicious circumstances,” police said. No additional information was released about Turner’s condition when she was taken to the hospital or what might have caused her to die.

In the ensuing investigation, police said they identified Jamie Morel, 33, as a suspect. He was arrested later the same day on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and simple battery with a family violence enhancement, according to police.

Morel was booked into the Douglas County Jail, where is awaiting a bond hearing, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

BREAKING: Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI26m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Federal judge orders Forsyth schools to allow profanity at meetings
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
6h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene preps for second term with more power
9h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene preps for second term with more power
9h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family of man shot, killed by undercover officer demands action
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

BREAKING: Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
26m ago
Canton police investigate whether remains found this week related to other cases
1h ago
More than 1.6 million Georgians expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
1h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
6h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top