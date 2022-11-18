Douglasville man arrested after woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious,’ police say

A man was arrested Wednesday in Douglasville after investigators connected him to a woman who was found unconscious during a wellness check and later declared dead due to “suspicious circumstances,” police said.
Officers who went to a home on Fieldstone Drive found 28-year-old Timisha Ladawn Turner unresponsive, Douglasville police said. They conducted CPR until an ambulance arrived and took Turner to the hospital.
She was declared dead there, and doctors notified investigators that her death “was caused by suspicious circumstances,” police said. No additional information was released about Turner’s condition when she was taken to the hospital or what might have caused her to die.
In the ensuing investigation, police said they identified Jamie Morel, 33, as a suspect. He was arrested later the same day on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and simple battery with a family violence enhancement, according to police.
Morel was booked into the Douglas County Jail, where is awaiting a bond hearing, police said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com