Douglasville man arrested after woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious,’ police say

Officers who went to a home on Fieldstone Drive found 28-year-old Timisha Ladawn Turner unresponsive, Douglasville police said. They conducted CPR until an ambulance arrived and took Turner to the hospital.

She was declared dead there, and doctors notified investigators that her death “was caused by suspicious circumstances,” police said. No additional information was released about Turner’s condition when she was taken to the hospital or what might have caused her to die.