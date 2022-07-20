Cops: Man linked to at least 5 Atlanta burglary, robbery incidents caught on video

The investigation began Monday when officers responded to the robbery call at the home on Edgewood Avenue around 4:30 p.m., police said. The victim, who called 911, said he returned home about 15 minutes earlier and found a man inside his house. The suspect robbed the resident at gunpoint, causing him to fall down, then ran away.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department Combined Shape Caption Video from the victim's home shows the suspected robber meeting him at the door, according to Atlanta police. Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Stephens said investigators believe the suspect typically travels on foot or rides a bicycle.

Police are asking anyone in the areas of Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward to report suspicious activity or share videos of potential crimes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.