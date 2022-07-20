Cops: Man linked to at least 5 Atlanta burglary, robbery incidents caught on video

A burglary at a home in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood Monday afternoon escalated into an armed robbery when a resident returned to his house and came face-to-face with the gun-wielding suspect, police said.
After responding to the residential robbery call and reviewing additional reports from the past two months, Atlanta police believe the man is linked to at least five other burglaries in the area, robbery unit commander Lt. Ryan Stephens said.
During two separate incidents, security cameras were able to capture unusually clear video and photos of the suspect. Police shared those video clips and images in the hopes the public can help identify the man.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
In one clip, the man can be seen wandering through a home wearing an orange backpack and openly carrying a handgun. In the second, taken from Monday’s robbery, the suspect quickly moves through the frame to the front door to meet the victim, again with his gun drawn. In both clips, the man can be seen carrying a silver revolver in his left hand.
The investigation began Monday when officers responded to the robbery call at the home on Edgewood Avenue around 4:30 p.m., police said. The victim, who called 911, said he returned home about 15 minutes earlier and found a man inside his house. The suspect robbed the resident at gunpoint, causing him to fall down, then ran away.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Stephens said investigators believe the suspect typically travels on foot or rides a bicycle.
Police are asking anyone in the areas of Inman Park and Old Fourth Ward to report suspicious activity or share videos of potential crimes.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
