Man leaps from Buckhead parking deck, falls 6 stories to avoid arrest, cops say

Suspect leaps 6 stories from Buckhead parking deck in failed attempt to escape officers, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A man attempted to escape arrest by jumping off a Buckhead parking deck Friday morning after police interrupted a car break-in, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The theft suspect, whose name was not released, fell six stories from the parking deck at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the news station. His condition is unknown.

According to Channel 2, Atlanta police officers spotted the man and two others breaking into cars in the parking deck around 2:45 a.m. They attempted to chase the three men, and one was apprehended and arrested. A second jumped off the side of the building, and the third tried to drive away, the news station reported.

ExploreWATCH: Handcuffed man jumps from Atlanta bridge to avoid DUI arrest, police say

The third suspect later crashed into a police vehicle, officers told Channel 2. It was not clear if that man was also arrested.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

