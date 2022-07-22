Man leaps from Buckhead parking deck, falls 6 stories to avoid arrest, cops say

The theft suspect, whose name was not released, fell six stories from the parking deck at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the news station. His condition is unknown.

According to Channel 2, Atlanta police officers spotted the man and two others breaking into cars in the parking deck around 2:45 a.m. They attempted to chase the three men, and one was apprehended and arrested. A second jumped off the side of the building, and the third tried to drive away, the news station reported.