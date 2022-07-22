Man leaps from Buckhead parking deck, falls 6 stories to avoid arrest, cops say

A man attempted to escape arrest by jumping off a Buckhead parking deck Friday morning after police interrupted a car break-in, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The theft suspect, whose name was not released, fell six stories from the parking deck at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the news station. His condition is unknown.
According to Channel 2, Atlanta police officers spotted the man and two others breaking into cars in the parking deck around 2:45 a.m. They attempted to chase the three men, and one was apprehended and arrested. A second jumped off the side of the building, and the third tried to drive away, the news station reported.
The third suspect later crashed into a police vehicle, officers told Channel 2. It was not clear if that man was also arrested.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
