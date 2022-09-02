ajc logo
Man killed in SW Atlanta shooting appeared to be targeted, police say

Atlanta police investigated a deadly shooting overnight Thursday on Lynfield Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in what police believe was a targeted attack in southwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The victim was found by police around 11:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive, located in a neighborhood off Benjamin E. Mayes and Lynhurst drives. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news station reported.

While his name was not released, police said he is 35 years old.

Investigators at the scene told Channel 2 the man appeared to have been targeted in a drug-related shooting.

Two men were seen running into a wood line after the gunshots rang out, the news station reported. Police dogs searched the area Friday morning, but it was not clear if any suspects were located.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

