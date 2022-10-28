Man killed in shootout with Hall deputy was driving stolen car, sheriff says

The GBI confirmed Solo fired multiple times, and the deputy fired back, hitting and killing Solo.

Solo’s first shot hit the deputy’s magazine pouch on his duty belt, Couch said, likely saving the deputy from serious injury or death.

“Had the bullet strayed an inch, our deputy could have been critically injured — or even killed —Tuesday night,” Couch said.

As the shooting unfolded, the woman accompanying Solo fled into the woods, the GBI said. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has not been publicly identified.

“I want to remind everyone about the dangers our deputies face each and every day as they strive to keep our community safe,” Couch said in Friday’s statement. “None of us goes to work thinking we will have to take someone’s life. Unfortunately, there are times when we are called to use deadly force. The offender in this case made the decision to open fire on our deputy and died as a result of his felonious actions.”

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay as the GBI works to complete its investigation, Couch said.

Tuesday’s incident in Hall County was the 97th shooting involving law enforcement in Georgia so far this year, nearly equal to last year’s total of 100, according to GBI data. This year’s law enforcement shootings have already surpassed 2020′s total of 96.