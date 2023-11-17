Man killed in shooting outside home in SW DeKalb

Credit: Henri Hollis

A man was shot and killed outside of a home in a southwest DeKalb County neighborhood early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a house on Huntwood Drive, just off Boring Road, shortly after midnight after getting reports of a person shot, a DeKalb police spokesperson said. The man, who was not publicly identified, was already dead from a gunshot wound when police arrived.

No one has been arrested and police did not say if a suspect had been identified.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood of single-family homes near Bob Mathis Elementary School, about a half-mile from Flat Shoals Parkway.

Detectives have opened a homicide investigation, but officials have not released any other details about the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

