Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta park

A shooting inside a city park left a man dead Tuesday night and rattled residents in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victim was discovered shot multiple times when Atlanta police responded to Wilson Mill Park off Bakers Ferry Road shortly after 10 p.m., according to Channel 2. Homicide investigators at the scene said officers attempted first aid on the man, but he died of his injuries a short time later.
While the victim has not been identified, police estimate he is in his late 20s to early 30s, the news station reported.
Atlanta City Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, who lives in the area, told Channel 2 she started hearing gunshots coming from the park around 9:45 p.m.
“We began to call each other. I called my neighbor down the street, and then I got a call from the Atlanta Police Department letting me know that something had happened about 30 minutes later,” she said.
Police have not said what motivated the shooting or if any suspects have been identified. Boone said it was not the first time gunfire was heard at the park.
“Many of my neighbors have been concerned about the activity here in July,” she told the news station. “We heard several gunshots one evening, and it seems to be just escalating.”
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
