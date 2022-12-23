ajc logo
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Few details have been released, but Atlanta police said officers were called to the Peaks at MLK apartment complex at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 9:15 p.m. for a person shot. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to open an investigation, police said. No other details have been released, including the circumstances around the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

