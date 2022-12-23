Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Few details have been released, but Atlanta police said officers were called to the Peaks at MLK apartment complex at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 9:15 p.m. for a person shot. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to open an investigation, police said. No other details have been released, including the circumstances around the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.